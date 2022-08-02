Let the news come to you

An investigation into the Sunday shooting at Walmart that left one man with serious injuries is ongoing, according to the Bozeman Police Department.

On Sunday just before 8 p.m. the Bozeman Police Department responded to Walmart for a reported shooting. One man was shot and taken to Bozeman Deaconess Hospital and as of Monday was in serious but stable condition.

The man who was shot has provided a statement to police, according to a press release issued by the city of Bozeman Tuesday afternoon.

Juliana Sukut can be reached at 582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com

