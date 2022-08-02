An investigation into the Sunday shooting at Walmart that left one man with serious injuries is ongoing, according to the Bozeman Police Department.
On Sunday just before 8 p.m. the Bozeman Police Department responded to Walmart for a reported shooting. One man was shot and taken to Bozeman Deaconess Hospital and as of Monday was in serious but stable condition.
The man who was shot has provided a statement to police, according to a press release issued by the city of Bozeman Tuesday afternoon.
Another man, who was identified as the shooter, was detained and later released by the Bozeman Police Department pending further investigation, according to the press release. The man has been “cooperating with the investigation.”
The release, which provides little new detail on the shooting or investigation, said that investigators have “worked continuously to conduct a legally sound investigation that appropriately protects the rights of everyone involved.”
BPD “understands that high visibility incidents such as this can cause a lot of interest in the circumstances of the case and how the situation is being handled,” the release stated. “We ask the public to understand that protecting the integrity of an investigation, along with Montana’s confidential criminal justice information laws, often mean we cannot comment on specific aspects of the case.”
Walmart shut down on Sunday evening following the shooting. It reopened at about 4 p.m. on Monday, according to a Walmart spokesperson.
