Two suspects wanted in connection with a homicide in Billings were found dead Thursday night near Duck Creek after a chase involving Gallatin County Sheriff's Office and numerous other law enforcement agencies.
Law enforcement attempted to stop a vehicle with two suspects for a traffic violation, said Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer. The driver did not comply and stopped or crashed their vehicle in the Duck Creek area near the intersection of Highways 287 and 191, north of West Yellowstone and near Hebgen Lake.
The two suspects ran into the woods near where their vehicle stopped, according to the sheriff's office. Law enforcement set up a perimeter around the area and notified residents within a four-mile radius to shelter in place.
“The officers did not pursue them into the woods and set up a perimeter,” said Springer. “At some point in there they did hear some gunshots.”
Around 2:30 a.m., Gallatin County’s K9 unit located the two suspects, who were found dead.
The shelter in place for nearby residents was lifted early Friday morning.
The two people were wanted in connection to the death of a 64-year-old woman who was found dead in her home by Billings Police on Thursday afternoon, according to reporting by the Billings Gazette and a news release from the Billings Police Department. The woman showed "suspicious signs of trauma," the release said.
The Billings Investigation Division searched the woman's residence and identified two people of interest. Information about the two people and the vehicle they were suspected to be driving was issued to all law enforcement in the state.
The woman's death is classified as "suspicious," though information from the autopsy could upgrade or downgrade that classification, according to law enforcement. The Yellowstone County Coroner's Office has not yet released the name of the woman or any other information about her death.
Springer said that because the homicide investigation was being conducted primarily by the Billings Police Department, the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office will follow that department’s lead in releasing additional information.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's and Coroner's Office are also investigating the incident, according to a Friday morning news release from the Sheriff's Office.
Other law enforcement involved with the chase and securing the perimeter include the National Park Service, the West Yellowstone Police Department, the U.S. Forest Service, Fish Wildlife and Parks Game Wardens, Montana Highway Patrol and the Bozeman Police Department.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Nora Shelly can be reached at nshelly@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2607.