Two people were shot at Bozeman Pond last night shortly after 10 p.m., according to the Bozeman Police Department.
At about 10:15 p.m. on July 4, BPD officers responded to a report that two adults had been shot on the Bozeman Pond walking trail in the 600 block of South Fowler Ave. The two victims were transported to Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital for emergency care and are expected to survive the gunshots, according to a news release from the department.
BPD, along with the Montana State University Police Department, the Montana Highway Patrol and the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office, searched for the suspect but did not find them.
The suspect was described as being about 5’9 to 6’0 tall, slender, wearing a dark gray hooded sweatshirt with a black mask covering their nose and mouth. The gender of the suspect is unknown.
Captain Andy Knight with the Bozeman Police Department said the department has not identified a motive, though the investigation into the incident is ongoing.
“As we learn more, we’ll figure out whether it’s a random event,” Knight said.
The police department is asking people with information about the shooting to reach out. Tipsters can stay anonymous and could be eligible for a CrimeStoppers reward. Tips and information about the incident can be shared with Detective Quinn Ellingson at (406) 582-2956 or by emailing qellingson@bozeman.net or crimetips@bozeman.net.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
