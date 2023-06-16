Let the news come to you

Two Mexican citizens charged with trafficking 29 pounds of meth from Denver to Bozeman and Billings were both sentenced to prison this week.

Isidro Vega Carmona, 28, was sentenced on Thursday to 14 years in prison to be followed by five years of supervised release.

Carmona pleaded guilty in February to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute meth and to possession with intent to distribute meth.


