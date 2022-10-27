Let the news come to you

Two Montana men were sentenced to prison on Thursday for their involvement in meth trafficking in Bozeman.

U.S. District Judge Dana Christensen sentenced Jeramiah Kayson Gohde, 24, of Belgrade, to six years in prison and four years of supervised release on Thursday in Missoula.

Gohde pleaded guilty in federal court in June to conspiracy to possesses to four felonies: conspiracy to possess with intent to distributed controlled substances, possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.


Juliana Sukut can be reached at 406-582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com.

