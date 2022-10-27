Two Montana men were sentenced to prison on Thursday for their involvement in meth trafficking in Bozeman.
U.S. District Judge Dana Christensen sentenced Jeramiah Kayson Gohde, 24, of Belgrade, to six years in prison and four years of supervised release on Thursday in Missoula.
Gohde pleaded guilty in federal court in June to conspiracy to possesses to four felonies: conspiracy to possess with intent to distributed controlled substances, possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.
The charges stem from a December 2021 arrest. Court documents allege that Bozeman Police officers found Gohde “slumped over” the steering wheel of an idling car. Officers apparently searched the car and found heroin and meth inside a backpack. Inside the car, officers found a shotgun with the serial number removed.
Gohde was prohibited from possessing firearms because of previous felony convictions, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Montana.
The investigation further alleged that Gohde purchased large quantities of meth from out of state and was apparently selling drugs to as many as 18 people in the Bozeman area.
In a separate drug trafficking case, Christensen sentenced a Helena man to five years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release, on Thursday.
Asa Sembe Goudiaby, 34, pleaded guilty in federal court in July to possession with intent to distribute meth. He was accused of trafficking meth in the Bozeman area.
According to court documents, in March 2021, investigators with the Missouri River Drug Task Force obtained meth from Goudiaby and a woman, Tajiyah Spano, in several controlled purchases in Bozeman.
Officers searched Goudiaby’s bedroom and found about 2.3 pounds of meth along with a pistol in a safe in the room, court docs say. One pound of meth is the equivalent of about 3,624 doses, according to the attorney’s office.
Goudiaby told police at the time that his most recent purchase of meth was for three pounds and that he was expecting to get another five pounds of meth, court docs allege.
His co-defendant, Spano, was sentenced to 37 months in prison in September for a felony possession with intent to distribute meth charge.
