editor's pick Two men found dead in Three Forks early Saturday; homicide investigation underway By Helena Dore Chronicle Staff Writer Jan 15, 2022 A homicide investigation is underway after two men were found dead in Three Forks early Saturday morning, according to the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office.At approximately 3:28 a.m. on Saturday, deputies were dispatched to a shots fired call near the intersection of 6th Ave. East and Ash Street in Three Forks, said Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer in a Facebook live video recorded just before 10 a.m. Saturday.Deputies found two men dead in the area. Officers have since identified and located all the individuals who they believe were involved in the incident, according to Springer. Detectives are interviewing witnesses and any other people of interest.The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office put out a public notice about the incident at approximately 6:45 a.m., Springer said. In a social media post, the county encouraged people in the area to stay in their homes with their doors locked and report any suspicious activity to 911. In an update about an hour later, the sheriff's office wrote that there were "no current threats to the community related to this incident."“This is an ongoing investigation and there will continue to be a large law enforcement presence in the area for a while,” the post said.Springer said more information would be shared throughout the day. The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office is not releasing any names until family members have been notified."These things are very technical, and we want to make sure we do it right, and we want to make sure we do the best for this community that we possibly can," he said.This story will be updated as more information becomes available. Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628. 