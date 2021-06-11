Two men tried to rob a Bozeman bank on Friday afternoon.
Bozeman police were dispatched to the First Security Bank at 624 South Cottonwood Road at 12:17 p.m. to a hold-up alarm. Law enforcement got to the scene while the men were still inside, according to a news release, and were told by employees that the two were demanding money.
One of the men indicated to employees that he was armed. Officers arrested the men as they exited the bank, according to the release.
Officers did not find any firearms during the investigation. No one was injured during the incident.
Bozeman Police Chief Jim Veltkamp said the men did not take anything from the bank during the incident. Veltkamp said detectives are investigating the two in relation to other incidents.
The men were taken to the Gallatin County Detention Center where they are being held without bond on felony charges of robbery. The Detention Center’s roster lists two men arrested for robbery on Friday: Travis Irwin and Avram Orhai.
Police are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact them at 406-582-2951 or jswanson@bozeman.net
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Nora Shelly can be reached at nshelly@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2607.