Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Two men are accused of conducting a scheme to withdraw thousands of dollars from banks in Billings and Bozeman by impersonating account holders.

Jonathan Taylor Dugan, 37, of New York, is charged with forgery, theft and identify theft, all felonies.

Johnny Daniel Lorenzo, 29, of Florida, is charged with conspiracy to commit theft, conspiracy to commit forgery and conspiracy to commit identity theft, all felonies.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Juliana Sukut can be reached at 582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.