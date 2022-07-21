Two men are accused of conducting a scheme to withdraw thousands of dollars from banks in Billings and Bozeman by impersonating account holders.
Jonathan Taylor Dugan, 37, of New York, is charged with forgery, theft and identify theft, all felonies.
Johnny Daniel Lorenzo, 29, of Florida, is charged with conspiracy to commit theft, conspiracy to commit forgery and conspiracy to commit identity theft, all felonies.
Dugan could see up to three years in prison for each offense and Lorenzo could see up to 10 years in prison for each offense.
Both men appeared in Gallatin County Justice Court via video on Thursday before Judge Rick West, who set each man’s bail at $20,000.
According to affidavits of probable cause, officers responded to a theft at a Bozeman bank on Wednesday.
An employee from the bank reported that Dugan had been to two different branches of the bank in Billings on the same day, where he had withdrawn $7,000 in cash from those accounts.
According to the bank employees, Dugan had used two different names at the Billings and Bozeman bank, both names were existing account holders.
Dugan apparently came in with a fake ID of an account holder, the account holder’s social security number and phone number.
Despite Dugan not knowing the account numbers, the bank accepted the alternative forms of ID and Dugan withdrew funds.
Police arrested Dugan, who said that another man, Lorenzo, was waiting to drive Dugan away in a rental car from Idaho.
Dugan told police that he was homeless in New York and that Lorenzo offered to help him make money and that Dugan was withdrawing money at the direction of Lorenzo.
Officers searched the area for the rental car and stopped a car with a driver that matched the description given by Dugan.
Lorenzo consented to a search of his car, where police found $6,000 in cash, multiple driver’s licenses, social security cards and personal documents with various names. The IDs with varying names had photos of Dugan, according to court docs.
Lorenzo told police that he was in Bozeman for photography and had picked Dugan up as a hitchhiker. Lorenzo said Dugan paid him $6,000 in cash to drive him from Billings and that they were staying at the same hotel.
According to court documents, police didn’t find any photography equipment or luggage in the car. Police arrested Lorenzo, believing him to be the “leader” of the scheme.
Both men said in court Thursday that they were visiting Bozeman and had only been in the area a few days.
According to court documents, Dugan has pending charges out of Colorado including theft, two counts related to forgery, and six counts of possession of forged documents, all felonies.
A prosecutor said in court Thursday that Lorenzo has no criminal history.
