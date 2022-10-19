A man and woman are dead after an apparent homicide-suicide that happened Tuesday night, according to the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office.
At about 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday, deputies responded to a report of gunshots at a home on Cliff Manor Lane, about 10 miles south of Gallatin Gateway, Sheriff Dan Springer said during a press conference Wednesday.
A neighbor reported hearing gunshots and saw a woman shoot a man outside a house on Cliff Manor, and then drive away.
First responders found a 53-year-old man, identified as Jason Jones, dead of multiple gunshot wounds at the Cliff Manor Lane house, Springer said.
His wife, Kimberli Jones, 50, was suspected as the shooter.
About three hours later, a person recreating at Hyalite Reservoir found Kimberli Jones dead at the day-use area. She died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, Springer said. The gun appeared to be used in both shootings, he said.
An investigation into the deaths is ongoing.
“We believe this was a murder-suicide, but on the same side we continue to do this investigation to get as many answers as we can for the family and for the community as a whole,” Springer said.
Autopsies will be conducted on Thursday. There’s no clear motive for the deaths, Springer said, adding that the couple did not have a reported history of domestic disturbance calls to their primary address.
The Joneses did not permanently live in the Cliff Manor residence, Springer said. They are listed as owners of the property, which appeared to be a vacation rental, he said. Both were Gallatin County residents.
Jason Jones practiced family medicine at Bozeman Health.
Springer extended his condolences to their family and friends, and to the Bozeman Health community.
