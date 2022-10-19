Let the news come to you

A man and woman are dead after an apparent homicide-suicide that happened Tuesday night, according to the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday, deputies responded to a report of gunshots at a home on Cliff Manor Lane, about 10 miles south of Gallatin Gateway, Sheriff Dan Springer said during a press conference Wednesday.

A neighbor reported hearing gunshots and saw a woman shoot a man outside a house on Cliff Manor, and then drive away.

