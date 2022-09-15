Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Three men face assault charges for their reported involvement in a fight outside of the Crystal Bar, that sent one man, who was apparently hit by a car, to the hospital.

Alfonso Dominguez, 47, of Idaho Falls, is charged with aggravated assault, a felony.

Jose Dominguez, 31, of Belgrade, is charged with aggravated assault and negligent vehicular assault, both felonies

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Juliana Sukut can be reached at 406-582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.