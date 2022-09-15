Three men face assault charges for their reported involvement in a fight outside of the Crystal Bar, that sent one man, who was apparently hit by a car, to the hospital.
Alfonso Dominguez, 47, of Idaho Falls, is charged with aggravated assault, a felony.
Jose Dominguez, 31, of Belgrade, is charged with aggravated assault and negligent vehicular assault, both felonies
Breayan Valencia Cordova, 23, of Belgrade is charged with aggravated assault, a felony.
According to charging documents, Bozeman Police officers responded to a report of a bar fight at about 1 a.m. Wednesday in the alleyway behind the Crystal Bar, where two men had been injured.
According to statements from witnesses, a fight broke out in the alleyway behind the Crystal after a man came outside of the bar and saw three men “messing with his truck,” according to court docs.
As the man approached the three men, they began to assault him, including punching and kicking.
A second man, who was in a nearby car, went over to break up the fight and the three men began to beat him too, according to documents.
Witnesses later identified the three man as Alfonso Dominguez and Jose Dominguez and Valencia Cordova, court docs say.
Two of the men, Jose Dominguez and Alfonso Dominguez, got into a truck, put it in reverse and hit the second man pinning him between the truck and a dumpster, according to charging documents. They then drove away.
The man who was reportedly hit by a truck was taken to the Bozeman Deaconess Hospital, and police reported in charging documents that his injuries included a broken rib, a partially collapsed lung and bruised lung, as well as bruises and cuts.
The other man had minor injuries and was treated at the scene by an ambulance.
While responding to the fight, police got a tip that two of the men involved in the fight had left in a black truck. Officers spotted a truck leaving the area, pursued it and ultimately pulled the truck over.
Jose Dominguez, who was apparently driving the car, and Alfonso Dominguez, who was a passenger, were both detained. A third man, Valencia Cordova, was arrested on foot in the downtown area a short time after.
One of the men who was apparently assaulted identified Valencia Cordova and Jose Dominguez and his assaulters, but did not recognize Alfonso Dominguez, according to court documents.
A second witness identified all three as the men who started the fight.
In an interview with police, Jose Dominguez said he got involved in the fight to defend a man being assaulted by a large group of people. He also apparently told police that he thought he had hit something with his truck but he was unsure what.
All three men were seen in Gallatin County Justice Court on Thursday, where Judge Rick West set bail at $150,000 for each man.
Under bail conditions, the men can not frequent the Crystal Bar.
All three men could see up to 20 years in prison for the assault charges.
Jose Dominguez could see an additional five years in prison for the vehicular assault charge.
