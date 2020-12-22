A Three Forks woman is accused of shooting a gun after a man, who wasn’t allowed in her house, mooned her on his way out.
Amanda Allen, 39, is charged with felony assault with a weapon. She appeared by video in Gallatin County Justice Court. Bail was set at $15,000.
On Monday around 9 a.m., a Gallatin County deputy responded to a report of Allen shooting a gun at a man on Old Coach Road in Clarkston. The man and his girlfriend, who live in a trailer on Allen’s property, left the home after the incident.
The man told the deputy that his girlfriend invited him into Allen’s home to cook breakfast. He said Allen became angry and yelled at them to leave.
As they were leaving, the man told police, he heard a gunshot.
He said Allen told him "the next bullet is going into your back."
The woman told police that Allen was at the back door of her RV when she fired a pistol, court documents say.
Allen told the deputy the man was not allowed inside the home. She asked him to leave. The man mooned Allen as he was leaving, Allen told deputies.
Allen said she then grabbed her rifle and admitted firing one round into the air from her front door, court documents say. She said she didn’t threaten the man after the gunshot.
Allen allowed the deputy to take the rifle, court documents say.
The deputy found a shell casing near the front door, but the caliber didn’t match the rifle the deputy confiscated. The deputy was unable to find shell casings by the back door, where the couple said Allen had fired the round from.
Allen was adamant that she discharged her rifle, court documents say. She said her pistol, which matched the shell casing police found near the front door, was at her mother’s house.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Freddy Monares can be reached at fmonares@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2630.