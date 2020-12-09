A Three Forks man was committed this week to the Department of Corrections for 15 years, with 10 years suspended, for sexually assaulting a juvenile girl in 2018.
Jason Meppelink is required to complete a chemical dependency evaluation and complete counseling or treatment deemed appropriate by his supervising officer. He appeared in Gallatin County District Court before Judge Rienne McElyea.
Meppelink pleaded guilty to felony sexual assault in October.
As part of a plea agreement, prosecutors in the case recommended that Meppelink be committed to the corrections department for five years and serve probation for 10 years after. Prosecutors also recommended that Meppelink complete sex offender treatment and not have contact within anyone under 18.
In December 2019, a juvenile girl reported that Meppelink had sexually assaulted her, court documents say.
A few days later, a Belgrade detectives reviewed transcripts from a forensic interview and found that Meppelink had sexually assaulted the girl sometime during the summer of 2018, court documents say. Police said the girl disclosed that Meppelink had inappropriately touched her while she and Meppelink were camping with other people.
Police interviewed the girl’s family. The family corroborated the girl’s story.
Later that month, Meppelink admitted to police that he had sexually assaulted the girl and had “been struggling ever since.” Meppelink told police a similar story to what the girl had reported about the incident and said this was the first time he had done anything like that.
Meppelink told police that he no longer was attracted to younger girls and that the incident “woke (him) up to reality,” court documents say. Asked what should happen, police said Meppelink told them “I deserve whatever comes of it cuz I did it.”
Freddy Monares can be reached at fmonares@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2630.