Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

A 37-year-old Three Forks man is in the Gallatin County jail today on a felony charge of assault with a weapon involving a pistol after an apparent traffic dispute.

Tyler Neal Matthews is accused of brandishing a pistol at another driver after that driver confronted Matthews at a storage unit off Laura Louise Lane, according to an affidavit.

The second driver told a Gallatin County Sheriff's deputy that Matthews was weaving in and out of vehicles on Huffine Lane before pulling up behind the second driver and making an obscene gesture, the document states. When Matthews pulled into a storage unit gate, the second driver told deputies that he pulled over and rolled down a window and told Matthews that he had cut him off. Matthews told deputies that the man followed him off Huffine and began yelling at him when he turned into his storage unit entrance.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.