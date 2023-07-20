A 37-year-old Three Forks man is in the Gallatin County jail today on a felony charge of assault with a weapon involving a pistol after an apparent traffic dispute.
Tyler Neal Matthews is accused of brandishing a pistol at another driver after that driver confronted Matthews at a storage unit off Laura Louise Lane, according to an affidavit.
The second driver told a Gallatin County Sheriff's deputy that Matthews was weaving in and out of vehicles on Huffine Lane before pulling up behind the second driver and making an obscene gesture, the document states. When Matthews pulled into a storage unit gate, the second driver told deputies that he pulled over and rolled down a window and told Matthews that he had cut him off. Matthews told deputies that the man followed him off Huffine and began yelling at him when he turned into his storage unit entrance.
The affidavit alleges that Matthews then got out of his vehicle with a silver pistol, racked it and began to raise it at the second driver.
The second driver had a child in his vehicle and drove away to flag down a deputy, according to the document.
Deputies found a a silver Kimber pistol with a wooden handle in a holster wedged between Matthews' driver's seat and center console. Matthews said that the pistol was unloaded and that he showed it to the victim but did not intend on using it, according to the affidavit.
Assault with a weapon carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a fine of $50,000. Matthews was held without bond.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.