A Three Forks man accused of punching another man unconscious while recreating on state land has been charged with a felony.
Cameron John Frost, 31, was charged with aggravated assault. He appeared in Gallatin County Justice Court via video on Monday.
According to charging documents, on Sunday, Frost was setting up targets on state trust land east of Buffalo Jump Road when he apparently got into an altercation with a 67-year-old man.
He initially told a 911 dispatcher that the man began yelling at him and they got into a “physical altercation.”
Frost reportedly later told a Gallatin County Sheriff’s deputy that he had pushed the man to the ground and punched him in the face four times, according to court documents.
Frost told the deputy during an interview that the man had pulled up to his truck, circled it and then “snooped around” the area.
Frost, who was watching the man through a range finder and said he didn’t see him touch or take anything from his truck, got on an ATV and drove to where the man was standing.
Frost told deputies that after he arrived back at his truck the man asked if Frost was aware they were on state land and began to “bow up” as Frost approached him. Frost then reportedly pushed him to the ground. Frost told deputies he then punched the man in the face four times, according to court documents.
As Frost went to drive away and leave, he realized the man was still lying on the ground, he told deputies. Frost tried to wake the man, but he was unconscious, according to court documents. It was then that Frost dialed 911.
According to court documents, a 911 operator coached Frost to render first aid on the man before he was airlifted to Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital.
Court documents don’t note the severity of the man’s injuries, but do say he had sustained “significant facial injuries that compromised (his) ability to breath.”
A prosecutor said in court Monday that the man was still in critical condition.
Frost’s defense attorney, Karolina Tierney, noted that Frost called 911 and stayed to render first aid on the man and said Frost may have been acting in self-defense.
She also noted that Frost did not have a criminal history.
Judge Bryan Adams set Frost’s bail at $50,000 on Monday. As of Monday afternoon, Frost had posted bail.
If convicted of aggravated assault, Frost could see up to 20 years in prison.
