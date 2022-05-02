A Three Forks man is accused of having illegal drugs in his car and leading law enforcement on a highspeed chase on Interstate 90.
Andre Hallman, 31, is charged with two counts of criminal endangerment, a felony, and one count of criminal possession of dangerous drugs with intent to distribute, also a felony.
Hallman appeared Monday in Gallatin County Justice Court via video before Judge Bryan Adams.
Adams set Hallman’s bail at $100,000. Hallman faces up to 10 years in prison for the criminal endangerment charges and up to 20 years in prison for the drug charge.
According to charging documents, police responded to a report of a suspicious car idling for about 45 minutes in a residential area behind Costco at about 6:10 a.m. on Friday. Police later identified Hallman as the driver of the car.
After the police arrived and flashed their emergency lights, Hallman drove off. There was one passenger in the car.
The car continued to flee, even after police tried to stop Hallman.
Hallman drove through side streets toward North 19th Avenue.
At one point the car drove through a roundabout going the wrong direction and nearly crashed head-on with another car, according to charging documents.
Hallman eventually got on I-90, where he drove west at speeds up to 100 mph for 23 miles.
The Montana Highway Patrol and Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office then helped with the pursuit, including laying down a spike strip which deflated the tires on Hallman's car.
Hallman continued to drive for 15 miles after his tires deflated, driving on just the rims. Near the Logan Landfill, Hallman reportedly lost control of the car and crashed into the highway median.
He then fled on foot, running across the oncoming lane of interstate traffic and scaling several fences.
Police followed and Tasered Hallman, and then arrested him.
A passenger was inside the vehicle, and she told officers that she had asked Hallman several times to pull over and that she “thought (she) was going to die.”
When officers searched the car, they found $9,103 in cash, 18 portioned bags of a white substance that tested presumptive positive for cocaine, and approximately 45 grams of blue pills that tested presumptive positive for fentanyl.
Hallman is on parole for a prior conviction of criminal possession of dangerous drugs and failure to register as a violent offender.
Support Local Journalism
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.