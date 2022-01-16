Gallatin County Sheriff's Office logo
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office logo is pictured on the doors of the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office Operational Training Center in Four Corners on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022.

 Helena Dore/Chronicle

A 24-year-old Three Forks man has been arrested on two counts of deliberate homicide after two men were found dead in the town early Saturday morning.

Zachary Eugene Norman is accused of shooting and killing brothers Brendan Estabrook, 32, of Three Forks, and Chase Estabrook, 31, of Butte, in Three Forks in the early morning hours on Saturday, according to Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer.

Norman was arrested and booked into the Gallatin County Detention Center on Saturday.

Deputies responded to a report of gunshots shortly before 3:30 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of 6th Ave. East and Ash Street in Three Forks. A deputy found two men dead in the area shortly thereafter. Law enforcement learned fairly quickly that one person had fled on foot, and that what occurred “was not a random act of violence,” Springer said Saturday.

During a press conference Sunday, Springer said there was a verbal and physical altercation in a residence leading up to the shooting. The altercation went out into the street, and the shooting occurred shortly after.

The victims and the suspect were acquaintances that had met earlier Friday night or Saturday morning, though Springer said he didn’t know whether they had a prior relationship.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to family members,” Springer said. “We know this is a very hard time for them, but we will continue working as hard as we possibly can to make sure that the (individual is) held accountable for this.”

Law enforcement officers have found the weapon they believe was used. They have searched multiple residences as part of the investigation, and they plan to execute a search warrant on a car, Springer said. 

The victims will be taken to Missoula for an autopsy in the next couple of days. They will be released to the care of a funeral home afterward, Springer said.

Springer said the crime scene will be released soon.

