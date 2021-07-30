Three Forks man accused of theft; bail set at $100,000 By Bret Hauff Chronicle Staff Writer Bret Hauff Author email Jul 30, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A Three Forks man stole thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from businesses in Bozeman and Livingston in the past couple weeks, according to law enforcement.Police found household and outdoor equipment in a vehicle driven by Corey Gustafson, 32, on Thursday morning outside Kenyon Noble in Bozeman, according to court documents.The items included a Nightforce NX8 Riflescope, valued at $2,150, a Swarovski EL Range 10x42, valued at $3,299.99, two window-mount air conditions, a hammer drill, a chainsaw, two leaf blowers and a plastic tote with Kenyon Noble work clothes, drinks and snacks, according to court documents. The items in Gustafson’s possession were reported stolen from Kenyon Noble and Bob Wards in Bozeman and Yellowstone Sporting Goods in Livingston. TheThe Gallatin County Attorney’s Office has charged Gustafson with theft of property exceeding $5,000 or common scheme, punishable by a fine of up to $10,000, up to 10 years in prison or both. He appeared in Gallatin County Justice Court by video on Friday, when Judge Bryan Adams set his bail at $100,000.Gustafson told law enforcement he entered Kenyon Noble through a hole in the garden center fence, stole items from the business and stashed them in a vehicle and in some bushes nearby, according to Bozeman police.He allowed police to search the vehicle, and when asked why he stole the air conditioners, he replied, “it’s hot,” according to court documents.Gustafson also told law enforcement the binoculars and scope found in a duffle bag in his vehicle were items he purchased, but investigators later confirmed the merchandise also stolen in late July. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Bret Hauff is the Chronicle's city editor. He can be reached at bhauff@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2647. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bozeman Montana Burglary Theft Three Forks Kenyon Noble Livingston Bob Wards Yellowstone Sporting Goods Gallatin County Justice Court Corey Gustafson Law Economics Criminal Law Merchandise Law Enforcement Bail Tote Bret Hauff Author email Follow Bret Hauff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. What to read next Coronavirus COVID-19 cases on the rise in Gallatin County 4 hrs ago Coronavirus Bozeman businesses figuring out new mask recommendations 4 hrs ago City Amid tight housing market, some in Bozeman turn to RVs as permanent homes 6 hrs ago County 911 partially down in Gallatin and surrounding counties 9 hrs ago Health Health department recommends mask use as COVID-19 cases rise in Gallatin County 12 hrs ago News July drought rages on as MT cities deploy mitigation plans Jul 29, 2021 What to read next Coronavirus COVID-19 cases on the rise in Gallatin County Coronavirus Bozeman businesses figuring out new mask recommendations City Amid tight housing market, some in Bozeman turn to RVs as permanent homes County 911 partially down in Gallatin and surrounding counties Health Health department recommends mask use as COVID-19 cases rise in Gallatin County News July drought rages on as MT cities deploy mitigation plans Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition. Subscribe More Reports Police Report 7/30/21 - Report 1 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email More from this section Bozeman businesses figuring out new mask recommendations Posted: 4:45 p.m. Gallatin County man sentenced for hitting motorcyclist in 2020 Posted: 4:05 p.m. Amid tight housing market, some in Bozeman turn to RVs as permanent homes Posted: 3:30 p.m. At the sale Posted: 1:30 p.m. 911 partially down in Gallatin and surrounding counties Posted: 12:30 p.m.