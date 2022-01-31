A Three Forks man allegedly pulled a gun on another person outside a downtown Bozeman bar in the early hours of Sunday morning.
Kane Rentfro, 24, is charged with assault with a weapon, a felony. He was seen by video in Gallatin County Justice Court on Monday morning, where Judge Bryan Adams set his bail at $10,000.
According to court documents, law enforcement responded to a call for a disturbance involving a weapon in the alley behind the American Legion Hall shortly before 2 a.m. on Sunday morning. The victim told officers in an interview that he was trying to break up an argument when a man whose description matched Rentfro’s appearance pulled out a gun, cocked it, and pointed it at his face.
When officers arrived behind the bar after receiving the call, they saw Rentfro and another man standing near a black Jeep Grand Cherokee, the same vehicle reported in the call.
Originally, documents say, Rentfro and the man both denied knowing anything about an argument or about a firearm being brandished. Rentfro initially said there was a 9 mm firearm and a .38 Special Revolver in the Jeep, but later said that he had put the revolver either in his vehicle or underneath a vehicle parked nearby.
Documents say Rentfro told law enforcement that he had been drinking and carrying the firearm during the night and decided to hide the firearm about a half-hour before law enforcement arrived in the area. Court documents say that when an officer asked why he hid the gun, Rentfro said, “I didn’t want any confrontation, I didn’t want to pull it on anyone.”
An officer found the revolver on the ground behind the tire of the vehicle parked near Rentfro’s jeep. After the officer found the gun, Rentfro said he did not brandish the firearm and that no altercation took place, then invoked his Miranda rights and asked for an attorney.
He was arrested and taken to the Gallatin County Detention Center.
If he’s convicted of or pleads guilty to the charge of assault with a weapon, Rentfro could face up to 20 years in the state prison and a fine of up to $50,000. Aside from the assault with a weapon allegation, Rentfro only has a minor traffic infraction on the books in Gallatin County.
In addition to the bail amount, the court ordered Rentfro not be in possession of firearms or other weapons and that he have no contact in any way with the alleged victim in the case. If he pays bail, he won’t be allowed to leave the state without the permission of the court.
Because assault with a weapon is a felony charge, future proceedings in this case will take place in Gallatin County District Court.