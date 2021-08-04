Texas man attacked woman, stole her purse, police say By Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Aug 4, 2021 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A Texas man is accused of pulling a knife on a woman, stealing her purse, threatening staff at a nearby restaurant and breaking into the restaurant in downtown Bozeman on Tuesday night.Timothy E. Pessin, 39, is accused of assault with a weapon, robbery and aggravated burglary, all felonies. Pro tem judge Audrey Cromwell set Pessin’s bail at $75,000 in Justice Court on Wednesday morning and ordered he have no contact with the victim or witnesses in the case, including the restaurant.Pessin, who lives in Texas and also has a residence in California, met a woman he had previously had a relationship with at a bar in downtown Bozeman, according to court documents. The woman became uncomfortable and left the bar and Pessin followed her on foot and began to argue with her. At some point, the woman told Pessin she did not want to talk to him and he grabbed her purse and began “swinging” her around with it and punching her in the head, according to law enforcement. The woman fell to the ground and then got up to to leave or find help.Pessin caught up to her, punched her again, threw her to the ground, kicked her multiple times and then pulled out a knife, according to court documents.Two employees of the nearby restaurant saw and heard the altercation while taking the trash out. They called 911 and let the woman into the closed restaurant so she could escape from Pessin.Pessin then allegedly pushed past a employee, threatened to harm the woman and employees while still holding the knife, punched an employee and knocked him into storage shelving and then ran out. Officers found items that the woman identified as things that had been in the purse that Pessin stole, including car keys and a prescription in her name.Officers then found Pessin in the area, who had the woman’s purse and other belongings with him and said he was attacked by a woman. Pessin told officers that the woman had tried to cut his neck with the knife, which law enforcement later found between the restaurant and where Pessin was found and arrested.Court documents say he told officers a story that did not have consistent details from one retelling to the next and said he had four or five drinks while at the bar.Cromwell also ordered that Pessin not possess firearms or other dangerous weapons while the case is pending and that he not go into any bars or casinos. If he makes bail, Pessin is not required to stay in Montana, but he will be required to wear a GPS monitor.Cromwell said she set the bail in the amount she did in part because of Pessin’s prior convictions for battery and assault with a deadly weapon in California in the 2000s.In Montana, an assault with a weapon conviction is punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000. Robbery has a mandatory minimum of two years in prison, with up to 40 years and a fine of up to $50,000. Aggravated burglary convictions carry a maximum sentence of up to 40 years in prison and up to $50,000 in fines.A judge may order those fines and prison time to run concurrent, meaning time served and payments would count towards the total, or stacked, meaning each sentence or fine would need to be served or paid separately. 