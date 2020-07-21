Bozeman police said they found a Texas man and his car stashed behind trees and a bush more than a mile from where he allegedly caused a motorcyclist to be thrown from his bike.
Justo Javier Arzu, 52, is charged with criminal endangerment and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, both felonies. He appeared via video Tuesday in Gallatin County Justice Court before Judge Bryan Adams, who set his bail at $5,000.
On Monday, Bozeman officers responded to a hit-and-run accident on Seventh Avenue over Interstate 90 involving a motorcyclist and a green Subaru with an orange kayak on its roof. A witness told officers that the car initially slowed down after the wreck but then fled west on Wheat Drive, according to charging documents.
Officers found the motorcyclist on the ground with blood on his face.
The man told officers he was heading north on Seventh Avenue when the Subaru, driving south, made a u-turn in front of him. He said he didn’t believe the car hit his motorcycle, but it caused him to lay down his bike. The victim slid about 6 feet from his motorcycle, court documents say.
Police said in charging documents that the man broke his right hand, left leg and was awaiting a CT scan of his left knee because of the incident.
An officer later found Arzu a mile and a half from the wreck, hiding in bushes near his car that was hidden behind trees on Wheat Drive, court documents say. The officer also found an orange kayak hidden under tree branches.
The officer said Arzu’s speech was slurred, his eyes were bloodshot and watery, and that he smelled of alcohol, court documents say.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Freddy Monares can be reached at fmonares@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2630.