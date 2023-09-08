A 19-year-old was charged with attempted deliberate homicide and other alleged charges this week.
According to the affidavit, a woman told police that she went with Luis Palomares-Ramirez and two other people to a party in Billings on Sept. 2. The woman alleged that Palomares-Ramirez pointed a knife at her during the drive, and later pointed a gun at people during the party and at a man standing in front of the car as they were leaving.
On the drive back to Bozeman, the woman alleges that Palomares-Ramirez threw beer bottles and her jacket out of the vehicle. She told officers she then threw his hat out the window in retaliation, after which she alleges he pointed a gun at her stomach and later opened her door and tried to throw her out of the vehicle. The woman told officers that he was allegedly squeezing her neck when this was happening, which made it difficult to breathe.
The affidavit also alleges Palomares-Ramirez’s father contacted the woman and offered her money for her to not report the incident to police. He was charged with witness tampering.
Palomares-Ramirez was charged with attempted deliberate homicide, strangulation of a partner or family member first offense, assault with weapon and tampering with a witness.
Attempted deliberate homicide charges carry a minimum sentence of 10 years and maximum of 100 to life. The assault with a weapon carries no minimum timeframe but a maximum of 20 years. The partner and family member strangulation charge has a maximum of five years and the tampering charge a maximum of 10 years.
Palomares-Ramirez’s bail was set at $150,000 during a hearing on Friday.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.