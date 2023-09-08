Let the news come to you

A 19-year-old was charged with attempted deliberate homicide and other alleged charges this week.

According to the affidavit, a woman told police that she went with Luis Palomares-Ramirez and two other people to a party in Billings on Sept. 2. The woman alleged that Palomares-Ramirez pointed a knife at her during the drive, and later pointed a gun at people during the party and at a man standing in front of the car as they were leaving.

On the drive back to Bozeman, the woman alleges that Palomares-Ramirez threw beer bottles and her jacket out of the vehicle. She told officers she then threw his hat out the window in retaliation, after which she alleges he pointed a gun at her stomach and later opened her door and tried to throw her out of the vehicle. The woman told officers that he was allegedly squeezing her neck when this was happening, which made it difficult to breathe.


Nora Shelly can be reached at 406-582-2607 or nshelly@dailychronicle.com.

