Two people have been charged with negligent homicide in connection with a fatal hit-and-run near Belgrade.

Gerald Johnson, Jr., and Hollie Kittle were arrested in connection with a fatal crash that occurred on Sunday, Aug. 6. Both appeared in Justice Court on Monday morning.

According to court documents, a witness to the Aug. 6 crash told officers that a pickup truck had turned east from Thorpe Road onto Frontage Road without yielding the right of way to a motorcyclist, who was transported from the scene and died at Bozeman Deaconess Hospital.


Nora Shelly can be reached at 406-582-2607 or nshelly@dailychronicle.com.

