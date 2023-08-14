Two people have been charged with negligent homicide in connection with a fatal hit-and-run near Belgrade.
Gerald Johnson, Jr., and Hollie Kittle were arrested in connection with a fatal crash that occurred on Sunday, Aug. 6. Both appeared in Justice Court on Monday morning.
According to court documents, a witness to the Aug. 6 crash told officers that a pickup truck had turned east from Thorpe Road onto Frontage Road without yielding the right of way to a motorcyclist, who was transported from the scene and died at Bozeman Deaconess Hospital.
The motorcyclist was identified as 28-year-old Hunter Berry of Manhattan.
According to charging documents, Johnson, Kittle and a third person were seen leaving a storage facility in a pickup truck on Amsterdam Road before the crash occurred. The documents state that video footage indicates Kittle was driving when they left the facility, but Johnson allegedly told officers he switched into the driver’s seat before they turned onto Frontage Road.
The pickup truck fled the scene of the crash, according to court documents, and was later identified as being a 1973 Ford pickup or similar through a part number on a piece of tail light lens debris. Officers tracked down the truck, which was registered to a third-party, and took Kittle and Johnson into custody on Aug. 13.
According to Kittle’s charging documents, police allege the pickup had its side wood panels and tailgate removed and tail light replaced before Belgrade Police located the vehicle.
Johnson and Kittle did not enter pleas during their appearances on Monday. Johnson has been charged with negligent homicide and Kittle with negligent homicide and felony tampering with evidence.
A prosecutor said the investigation into the crash is ongoing during the hearing Monday morning.
Negligent homicide charges come with a maximum of 20 years in state prison and a maximum $50,000 fine. Tampering with evidence carries a maximum fine of $10,000 and maximum 10 years in prison.
Judge Bryan Adams set Johnson’s bail at $50,000 and Kittle’s at $10,000.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.