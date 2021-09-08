editor's pick Suspected bomb destroyed at Jefferson River fishing access By Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Sep 8, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A suspected pipe bomb was found in the Jefferson River south of Willow Creek last weekend and was detonated at the site by explosive technicians from the U.S. Air Force the following day, according to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue was training at the Williams’ Bridge Fishing Access on Saturday evening when they found what they believed to be an explosive device in the river.Montana FWP game wardens closed the fishing access and the nearby Sappington Bridge Fishing Access site so the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office could investigate. The following day, explosive ordinance disposal technicians from Malmstrom Air Force Base in Great Falls pulled the explosive out of the river and detonated it on the shore, said Morgan Jacobsen, a spokesperson for FWP. Both fishing access sites were opened later that morning and remain open to the public.“We’re grateful to Gallatin County and Malmstrom Air Force Base personnel for their collaborative response in this situation. Thanks to these efforts, we were able to safely reopen these sites to the public,” said FWP Warden Capt. Adam Pankratz in a Wednesday afternoon news release about the suspected bomb. “This is also a good reminder to use caution and carefully inspect items we would normally think of as litter before picking them up.” The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation into the explosive. People with information about the suspected pipe bomb found in the Jefferson River can share that information with the sheriff’s office by calling (406) 582-2100.Jacobsen with FWP said that the department wants people to be able to recreate safely on its land and that people can report suspicious items or activity on FWP property to the department through its tip line, 1-800-TIPS-MONT.“If you see something that looks suspicious that you’re not sure of, contact law enforcement and exercise caution,” Jacobsen said. “There’s lots of people who use sites like our fishing access sites and other public lands, so we want people to be safe out there.”Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer did not immediately return an interview request Wednesday afternoon.This story will be updated as more information is made available. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. 