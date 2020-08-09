Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin said Monday a person connected to the shooting near West Yellowstone over the weekend is in custody.
Gootkin declined to give further detail and said more information would be released later Monday.
Updated Monday at 12:15 p.m.
A man suspected of pointing a gun at people and shooting multiple rounds into the ground near West Yellowstone Saturday afternoon still hasn’t been identified, according to Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin.
Gootkin said Sunday that five people from the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office, including three detectives, are investigating the altercation and searching for the suspect. There were no injuries, he said.
Law enforcement received a report Saturday afternoon that people in the Whiskey Bay area north of West Yellowstone were being shot at. The victims reported a man pointed a gun at them, then shot multiple rounds into the ground, according to the sheriff's office.
More than 40 people from eight different agencies responded.
The suspect is a white man in his late 30s or early 40s. He was last seen driving a silver Toyota pickup with Texas plates and a silver topper, according to the sheriff's office.
The sheriff's office said people who see a vehicle matching the description shouldn't try to make contact with the person and should immediately call 911.
