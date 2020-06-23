A man wanted for sexually assaulting a woman in downtown Bozeman earlier this month has been arrested in Michigan.
Joseph Sterling Mueller, 36, was arrested on a felony warrant for sexual assault on Thursday in southwest Michigan, according to a news release from the Bozeman Police Department. He is awaiting extradition to Montana.
Sometime after midnight on June 9, a woman reported Mueller physically and sexually assaulted her on the 600 block of West Lamme Street, according to police. The woman said Mueller then left on foot.
Police said the assault appeared to be isolated as the agency had not received any similar reports that day.
