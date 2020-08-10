A suspect is in custody after a shooting near West Yellowstone over the weekend led Gallatin County law enforcement on a search for a man who pointed a gun at people and fired multiple rounds into the ground.
Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin told the Chronicle Monday that a person was in custody related to the incident, but declined to comment further. He said more information would be released later Monday, but it was not made available before deadline.
On Saturday around 4:30 p.m., law enforcement received a report that a man had shot at people in the Whiskey Bay area north of West Yellowstone. A man pointed a gun at people and shot multiple rounds into the ground, according to a sheriff’s office news release over the weekend.
There were no injuries, Gootkin said.
By Sunday, Gallatin County detectives and deputies were investigating the altercation and searching for a suspect who was described as a white man in his late 30s or early 40s. He was last seen driving a silver Toyota pickup with Texas plates and a silver topper, a news release said.
