A man is in custody after barricading himself in a trailer at a mobile home park in Four Corners and sparking a standoff with law enforcement.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office responded to the Forest Park Mobile Home Park off Norris Road around 6 p.m. Wednesday evening after a report of a man driving around the park pointing a gun at people.
After deputies showed up, the man retreated into a trailer and barricaded himself inside.
He fired multiple rounds in the deputies' direction, Gallatin County Undersheriff Jeremy Kopp said. Ballistics tracking is being done to trace where the rounds ended up.
The Special Response Team was contacted after the rounds were fired. Attempts to communicate with the man failed.
After a while, Kopp said, the man left the trailer and tried to get into his truck. Law enforcement arrested him.
The name of the suspect was not released. Kopp said that the man did not have any identification on him, and that the agency is working to confirm his identity.
Around 9 p.m., the area surrounding the incident was reopened, and people that were evacuated were notified that they could return. The immediate area is still closed.
Numerous law enforcement agencies responded to the standoff, including the sheriff's office, the Bozeman Police Department, the Montana Highway Patrol and the Central Valley Fire District.
Kopp was appreciative of the support and patience shown to the sheriff's office and other responding agencies during the incident.
"You start shooting wildly out of a trailer like that, you just don't know where those bullets are going to end up," Kopp said. "We're very thankful that our public is safe, our law enforcement is safe and that he is in custody."
