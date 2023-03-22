Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

A man is in custody after barricading himself in a trailer at a mobile home park in Four Corners and sparking a standoff with law enforcement. 

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office responded to the Forest Park Mobile Home Park off Norris Road around 6 p.m. Wednesday evening after a report of a man driving around the park pointing a gun at people.

After deputies showed up, the man retreated into a trailer and barricaded himself inside. 


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.