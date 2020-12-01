A suspect is in custody after Belgrade police said the suspect shot at officers from inside a building and later set the building on fire.
On Monday around 10:30 p.m., Belgrade officers responded to a disturbance on the 200 block of North Hoffman Street.
A person shot at officers from the second story of the apartment building shortly after officers arrived, according to a Belgrade Police Department news release.
No officers were injured, but a “lengthy” standoff ensued. Police say the suspect then set the apartment building on fire.
Law enforcement extinguished much of the fire, and firefighters from Central Valley Fire District later ensured the fire was completely out.
The suspect was arrested.
Several area residents were displaced because of the incident.
Belgrade police are investigating the incident. No further details were released.
Roads around where the incident happened will be closed as part of the investigation. Police are asking people to avoid the area.
This story will be updated.
