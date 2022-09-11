Let the news come to you

Updated at 7:45 p.m.

A nearly 11-hour standoff ended Sunday evening in Belgrade after law enforcement discovered the 35-year-old man who barricaded himself inside a home and fired around 100 gunshots was dead from an apparent suicide.

A standoff between the man and multiple law enforcement agencies began at about 7:10 a.m. on Sunday on the 200 block of Red Barn Drive in the Landmark subdivision in Belgrade.

