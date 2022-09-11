A nearly 11-hour standoff ended Sunday evening in Belgrade after law enforcement discovered the 35-year-old man who barricaded himself inside a home and fired around 100 gunshots was dead from an apparent suicide.
A standoff between the man and multiple law enforcement agencies began at about 7:10 a.m. on Sunday on the 200 block of Red Barn Drive in the Landmark subdivision in Belgrade.
Around 6 p.m., the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office used a drone to see inside the house and found the man was deceased from a "self-inflicted gunshot wound," Sheriff Dan Springer said during a livestreamed press conference Sunday evening.
Springer did not specify if there was a time of death for the man. Springer said the Montana Department of Criminal Investigations would investigate the incident as well as a coroner's office from another county.
Springer said he was glad that the community was kept safe during the incident but that he was "saddened" by the resolution.
"We empathize with (his) family members, we recognize it's a very difficult time," Springer said.
The incident began after sheriff's deputies responded to a general fire alarm at the home early Sunday morning.
Other members of the household had left as deputies arrived to investigate the alarm. The other residents said the man refused to leave.
Two deputies entered the home to ask the man to leave. The man then apparently fired several shots from an unknown direction while deputies were in the house, Springer said. Deputies tried to speak with the man, but were unsuccessful.
By about 1:30 p.m., the man had not verbally communicated with law enforcement, Springer said earlier on Sunday, despite several attempts including through a negotiator, a speaker system and calling the house's landline.
Throughout Sunday morning, the man fired “upwards of 70 to 100 rounds” out of the house, according to Springer. It's unclear when the man finally stopped firing gunshots.
Law enforcement was unsure why or how the general fire alarm was set off, but that other residents in the house had not set it off, Springer said earlier in the day. The man appeared to have a private or separate living area in the home.
Springer said Sunday evening that no law enforcement or members of the public were injured during the incident.
Portions of the neighborhood were evacuated Sunday during the incident, although some residents chose to shelter-in-place. Red Barn Drive, which had been closed between Harvester Lane and Stockton Way, was reopened Sunday evening and people could return to their homes, Springer said.
"We really appreciate their cooperation in this matter, I know it's not easy," Springer said.
The incident prompted a heavy law enforcement presence. Springer said earlier on Sunday, that was partly because of the man's erratic and dangerous behavior.
The sheriff's office, Bozeman Police Department, Belgrade Police Department, Manhattan Police Department, Central Valley Fire, Gallatin County 911, Gallatin County Search, and Rescue, American Medical Response and Montana Highway Patrol responded.
Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office provided some equipment, and agencies from Missoula were enroute with more equipment.
If you are in crisis or want to help someone who may be in crisis you can dial 988 to reach the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. Crisis counseling and other services are available 24 hours a day through the Help Center at 406-586-3333.
