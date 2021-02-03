Police still had an area around a trailer court surrounded Wednesday morning as law enforcement officers dealt with an armed man who shot at them Tuesday night while barricading inside a home.
A news release from the Park County Sheriff's Office said deputies were trying to serve Michael Marfata, 49, with a court-ordered eviction Tuesday afternoon at a home in the View Vista trailer court, which is on the east side of town near Park High School.
Marfata wasn't there when deputies tried to serve the notice, but he later confronted deputies at his home with a knife.
Deputies and Livingston police officers secured the area and tried to negotiate a peaceful resolution with Marfata, according to the release. The Gallatin County Special Response team was called in to deal with the incident.
At one point, Marfata fired a gun toward the officers outside the home, according to the release. No one was injured and officers did not return fire.
A warrant for his arrest has been issued with charges of assault with a weapon and obstructing a peace officer.
The Park County Sheriff's Office said some residents of the area have been evacuated and are being sheltered by Park County Emergency Management.
School was canceled for students at East Side, Sleeping Giant Middle School and Park High School.
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.
Freddy Monares can be reached at fmonares@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2630.