Bozeman police spent several hours Tuesday negotiating with a man holed up inside a room at the Comfort Inn at the corner of North Seventh Avenue and West Oak Street.
Just after 8:30 p.m., the Bozeman Police Department said in a Facebook post that the incident had been "peacefully resolved" and that one person was in custody.
Andy Knight, deputy chief of the Bozeman Police Department, said that the person, who was described as a man in his 30s, was being sent by ambulance to Bozeman Health to get assistance.
Knight said that officers kept talking and negotiating with the man, calling in family and others to speak with him as well. Patience was the key to resolving the situation.
"It takes awhile," Knight said. "That's the thing that makes a situation like this work."
Police will investigate the individual's hotel room, Knight said. He could not confirm if there was a weapon involved.
The people that were staying at the Comfort Inn would likely not be able to continue their stay at the hotel for the next few days while the department conducted its investigation.
Knight said that the Red Cross might be involved in trying to help find new places for the people displaced from the hotel to stay.
The incident began hours earlier after the man contacted the police department. Knight said that as the conversation continued, the person started becoming more volatile, making threatening statements that led officers to worry about possible danger to the public.
After that point, officials moved to evacuate the hotel. Oak Street between North Seventh and Rouse avenues was closed.
The individual said that they had weapons in the room but police were not able to verify that. Police were negotiating with the person for close to seven hours.
At 4:30 p.m., a negotiator could be seen speaking through a megaphone. Members of a special response team, clad in camouflage and body armor, stood near the entrance of the hotel as the police department’s 17,000-pound Lenco BearCat G3 sat nearby.
