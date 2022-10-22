In March, a man was arrested and charged for allegedly having 13 grams of fentanyl — a highly addictive and potent painkiller — mailed to his home in Bozeman.
The 13 grams of fentanyl was estimated to contain about 6,500 lethal doses of the potent drug.
Even just two years ago, law enforcement seizing fentanyl during an arrest or drug bust was rare.
Now near the tail end of 2022, it’s becoming all too common.
“Two years ago, catching a few pills was a big deal, now we’re frequently seeing thousands of pills,” said Nate Kamerman, the commander of the Missouri River Drug Task Force.
Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that’s about 100 times more potent than morphine, according to the Drug Enforcement Agency, is quickly becoming a public health crisis in Montana.
Last year, 49 people died of opioid-linked overdoses in Montana. The state has already seen double the number of overdoses in 2022. According to the Department of Health and Human Services, Montana saw 101 overdose deaths between January and October 11.
Montana officials this year also noted a worrying increase in overdose 911 calls, averaging 70 calls per month in 2021. That’s compared to an average of 45 calls per month in 2020 and 24 monthly calls in 2019.
The problem isn’t unique to Montana.
In 2021, the U.S. reported more than 100,000 people died of drug overdoses. It was an all-time high and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention attributed over 70,000 of those deaths to fentanyl.
The CDC estimates that Montana’s overdose death rate is lower than other states — but officials fear that the state will soon catch up.
———
Dr. Eric Lowe, the medical director of Bozeman Health’s emergency department, hasn’t noted a recent uptick in overdose deaths coming through the hospital recently, but remembers a rash of deaths a few years ago.
The health care agency hasn’t recently tracked overdose patients, and doesn’t distinguish between types of overdoses or the substance used, Lowe noted.
Still, with the lull in overdose patients, the hospital has been eyeing a worsening trend in other Montana counties.
Billings and Helena have recently reported spikes in fentanyl-related overdose deaths, and the Blackfeet Reservation this year declared an emergency after a number of deaths.
Gallatin County has averaged about five overdose deaths per year from 2016 to 2020. During that time frame it ranked fourth for the counties with the highest number of overdose deaths, behind Yellowstone, Cascade and Missoula counties, according to DPHHS.
Gallatin County has already seen five overdose deaths so far this year, with three of those deaths involving opioids, according to DPHHS.
———
Fentanyl is rapidly becoming a drug that’s sought out by users in southwest Montana.
“Meth is still our biggest challenge and biggest focus, but that’s quickly being overtaken by fentanyl,” said Kamerman with the Missouri River Drug Task Force.
The task force encompasses Gallatin, Lewis and Clark, Park, Meagher, Madison, Broadwater, and Sweet Grass counties.
The amount of fentanyl seized in the first six months of 2022 was more than double the amount sized in the entirety of 2021, according to DPHHS.
Through June, law enforcement seized 111,611 “dosage units” of fentanyl, according to the Montana Department of Justice. That was up from 60,577 dosage units in 2021, and 6,663 in 2020. In 2019, law enforcement reported seizing 1,900 dosage units.
Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer said fentanyl is often sent to Montana through the mail. Interstate 90 and Highway 191 are also important corridors in distributing the opiate.
While fentanyl is present in Gallatin County, both Springer and Kamerman noted that geographically speaking, the county is also poised to be a distribution center to other parts of the state.
Fentanyl is about 50 times stronger than heroine, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration, and is used pharmaceutically to treat patients with severe pain, and with advanced forms of cancer.
Most fentanyl that’s abused recreationally, however, is an illegally manufactured version of the narcotic, according to the CDC.
Only about 2 milligrams of fentanyl can be a lethal dose. In comparison, a dose of about 10 milligrams of heroine would be lethal.
Many fentanyl-related overdose deaths are accidental — partly due to the potency of fentanyl and how variable its concentration can be.
Even Kamerman’s task force has to rely on testing from the state crime lab to determine the concentration of the pills or powders it seizes.
“It can vary from no fentanyl in a pill to 4 milligrams in a pill,” he said.
That’s where the drug becomes even more dangerous, said Rowen Schuler, an impact manager with the Belgrade addiction clinic Community Medical Services.
“When someone doesn’t know what they’re taking is pure fentanyl, that’s what’s leading to overdoses,” she said.
While the drug task force is seeing more seizures of fentanyl pills — often blue pills meant to emulate oxycodone pills — fentanyl is also often laced in other drugs like methamphetamine.
Sheri Bagley, a family nurse practitioner at Ideal Option, an addiction clinic in Bozeman that treats a wide range of substance use disorders, said about 60% of new patients the clinic saw in the past two months reported issues with fentanyl use.
Bagley said many of her patients were surprised to learn from a urine test that they even have fentanyl in their system.
“And it scares them,” Bagley said. “ ... There’s so many people dying from fentanyl, especially people who are opiate naïve, because they don’t have the tolerance. And so I mean, they can take one puff off a meth pipe and collapse.”
———
Even with fewer overdoses recently reported in Gallatin County compared to other counties, Schuler said the drug is in the community — and people should be aware of its devastating effects.
Educating the population about the drug and destigmatizing addiction treatments are key to reducing overdoses, but something the state needs to work on improving, Schuler said.
Bagley pointed to fentanyl test strips as an example.
Fentanyl test strips are used to alert to the presence of fentanyl in substances, like cocaine or marijuana.
The test strips help prevent accidental overdoses, but under Montana law they’re considered illegal drug paraphernalia.
“(In) lots of other states, health departments are purchasing fentanyl test strips and getting them into the community, because it’s saving lives,” Bagley said. “But in Montana, it’s considered against the law.”
Schuler thinks that’s partly because many have the misconception that harm reduction measures — like providing sterile needles to users to prevent HIV or other diseases — enables drug use.
But the problem isn’t going to go away, she argues, so the focus should be on saving lives.
“It’s not a simple fix,” Schuler said, adding that accepting the issue and giving people resources to combat the disease is a first step.
Naxolone — an overdose reversal medicine commonly known as Narcan typically administered through a nasal spray — for example, has become fairly available in Montana but most people don’t know where to get it, or when or how to use it effectively.
Narcan saves lives, but often people don’t know the signs of an overdose — lethargy, pale or clammy face, limp body, vomiting or gurgling, or a slowing breath or heart beat — or how to administer the nasal spray, Schuler said.
Narcan is available, for free and with no questions asked, at both Community Medical Services and Ideal Option.
It’s also available over-the-counter at many pharmacies, after Montana passed a law in 2017 to make the medication available statewide.
With Gallatin County’s population growing, the need for services will too. Stigma surrounding addiction, and treatment options like medication assisted treatments are still a challenge for those needing care, Bagley said.
Schuler agrees.
People with substance use disorder may be reticent to seek treatment because of fear of judgement, or repercussions like job loss or criminal charges.
But resources in Gallatin County, and even statewide, are lacking.
Bagley said the county lacks a safe detox center, and a lack of behavioral health services — which closely connect with addiction — is well-documented.
People must also travel out of the county to seek in-patient care — the closest care sites being the Montana Chemical Dependency Center in Butte and Rimrock Foundation in Billings.
As Gallatin County begins to grapple with the issue, already stretched resources will get thinner.
“It’s scary to think of and say, but it’s going to get worse before it’s going to get better,” Schuler said.
