The law that legalized marijuana in Montana came with another provision: allowing people to retroactively petition courts to erase misdemeanor marijuana convictions.
But the requests haven’t come flooding in just yet. As of Friday, the Gallatin County Clerk of District Court’s office had received one expungement petition for a drug-related misdemeanor. However, that petition cited a different law.
Beth McLaughlin, administrator for the Montana Supreme Court, said she didn’t have any information on how many petitions courts across the state had received. She said that information likely wouldn’t be available until February.
Some attorneys are hearing from clients interested in expungement, though. Herman Watson, with the Watson Law Office in Bozeman, said he has heard from five people ready to go through the process. The cases are outside of Gallatin County.
Typically a misdemeanor expungement would cost Watson’s clients about $2,500, but he said he expects the new law will make the process more straightforward, and therefore cheaper.
He’s offering to file the paperwork for his clients for $420 — a number often associated with marijuana.
“Our clients like it. It’s funny,” Watson said.
He added that he sees the new law as a step in the right direction. He said he hopes the state’s Legislature, which could make changes to it, places reasonable regulations on marijuana and uses the new revenue for education and rehabilitation programs for “real drugs.”
“All of that to say that we want to help people clean their records so they could reintegrate into the community,” Watson said.
Annie DeWolf, Bozeman’s regional public defender, said people looking to erase those violations are typically going have to get private attorneys. She said her office wouldn’t handle those petitions because the petitioner is not facing any jail time.
Christopher Young, a Bozeman attorney, said there are some issues with the new law.
Young, a civil lawyer who mostly deals with compliance for marijuana providers, said other states that are taking similar stances on marijuana have made removing those convictions automatic. He said that helps people who aren’t paying attention to law changes or people who come to the state for vacation and get busted for having marijuana.
“For people who are not aware of these expungement provisions, they may not petition for expungements,” Young said.
Watson agreed with Young, but said he’s seen other impacts since the law was enacted. He said a week ago prosecutors dropped several marijuana-related felony charges against one of his clients.
Dismissals happen for lots of reasons, but Watson felt this one was connected to the new law.
“I think prosecutors are appropriately triaging marijuana out of the conversation,” he said.
Watson said his clients are both frustrated and relieved. They’re frustrated because marijuana remains illegal as a felony and under federal law, but they’re relieved because the new law clears the way for some of Watson’s clients to move past convictions and apply for jobs.
“These things are jamming people up in a way that’s just, in my opinion, not fair,” Watson said.
Freddy Monares can be reached at fmonares@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2630.