Sheriff's office warns of uptick in targeted phishing attacks in Gallatin County By Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Dec 15, 2021 The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office has seen an increase in reports of a kind of phishing attack aimed at people and businesses in the Big Sky area.The department has seen an uptick in "spear phishing," a kind of cyber attack where scammers use the name or information of someone known to an individual to try to get personal information or money from a potential victim, according to a news release from the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office.The messages often include details about a business, hobbies or interests and can come in the form of emails, texts or even phone calls. People partaking in spear phishing will sometimes create a fake email address, but use the real name of a person or business.In a news release about the increase in spear phishing, the sheriff’s office warned people in the Big Sky area to check a sender’s email address to make sure it’s legitimate. People attempting to get personal or bank information from others online will often try to create a sense of urgency, so keeping a critical eye out for any phone calls, texts or emails that do so is another way to protect oneself from spear phishing. For suspicious phone calls, the department recommends disconnecting the call and calling the person back at a phone number you know is correct to verify that the call is legitimate.Practicing regular online security can help prevent falling victim to all kinds of scams or phishing attacks, including spear phishing. The sheriff's department recommends avoiding clicking on strange links, regularly changing passwords, not reusing passwords for multiple sites and using dual-factor authentication to help keep accounts and the information stored in those accounts secure.Dual-factor or two-factor authentication is an additional level of security for an online account. In addition to a password, two-factor authentication requires another step, often a code sent through a text message or to an email address.Anyone who has fallen victim to spear phishing or any other kind of online scam, especially if it resulted in a monetary loss, personal information stolen or identity theft, can report the incident to the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office or the Bozeman Police Department. 