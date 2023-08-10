Let the news come to you

The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man they say attempted to start a fire at Kirk Hill on Tuesday.

A man was seen pulling into the parking lot and picnic area off of South 19th Avenue at approximately 9 p.m., then pouring a gas can on several trees and lighting them on fire, according to a post from the sheriff’s office. The man then fled the scene in what is believed to be a white 2014-2021 Toyota Tundra double cab, possibly an SR5, or an earlier version of the Tundra, possibly a 2007-2013.

Patrol Captain Brian Taylor said the woman who witnessed the incident was able to partially put out the fire with a water bottle, then got more water from a nearby home. Taylor said it appears none of the trees caught fire and that the fire was put out while it was still burning up the accelerant. A photo the witness took shows a bright orange flame on the grass and nearby picnic table.


Nora Shelly can be reached at 406-582-2607 or nshelly@dailychronicle.com

