A small section of an aspen tree is burnt in the Kirk Hill parking lot on Thursday, August 10, 2023. The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an attempted arson at the trailhead that happened Tuesday night.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man they say attempted to start a fire at Kirk Hill on Tuesday.
A man was seen pulling into the parking lot and picnic area off of South 19th Avenue at approximately 9 p.m., then pouring a gas can on several trees and lighting them on fire, according to a post from the sheriff’s office. The man then fled the scene in what is believed to be a white 2014-2021 Toyota Tundra double cab, possibly an SR5, or an earlier version of the Tundra, possibly a 2007-2013.
Patrol Captain Brian Taylor said the woman who witnessed the incident was able to partially put out the fire with a water bottle, then got more water from a nearby home. Taylor said it appears none of the trees caught fire and that the fire was put out while it was still burning up the accelerant. A photo the witness took shows a bright orange flame on the grass and nearby picnic table.
Taylor said it doesn’t appear that anyone else was in the parking lot at the time.
The man is described as about 5 foot 8, with light hair and a slim build. He was wearing dark, Carhartt-type jeans and a lighter blue shirt. The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information to call the non-emergency line at 406-582-2100, extension 2.
Taylor said they plan to have extra patrols out at trailheads this weekend to see if they can spot the vehicle.
