The Bozeman Police Department and Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office said rumors that the two agencies are working with counterprotesters for Friday’s Black Lives Rally aren’t true.
Both agencies said they’ve heard rumors that they were working with people who would show up to a National Day of Action for Black Lives on Friday at Bogert Park. However, both said the rumors are false.
According to the police log, a caller reported Wednesday seeing a Facebook post that the police department and sheriff’s office are working with “100 patriots and veterans.” The caller reported reading they were “fully armed, locked and loaded by the authority of the Sheriff.”
Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin confirmed he had heard the rumors and said he was not working with any groups that were planning counterprotests on Friday. He said he’s heard rumors that he would be “swearing people in” at a park and talking to people about the “rules of engagement.”
“It’s just crazy rumors,” Gootkin said.
In a news release on Thursday, Gootkin also batted down rumors that Antifa was on its way to Montana. Gootkin said there is no credible information that “members of Antifa” are coming to Montana. He said the sheriff’s office would continue to monitor the situation and communicate with its partners throughout the state.
Antifa means “anti-fascist” and is not an organized group.
Bozeman Police Chief Steve Crawford has also heard the rumors. He said his agency is not working with any private groups.
“We’re doing nothing like that,” he said. “We are certainly in communication with community members and want to have a safe event.”
Bozeman Police Sgt. Travis Munter hadn’t received any messages from people who were coming to oppose the rally but said police have heard that would likely happen. He said a group of investigators are looking into what counterprotests might look like.
“We’re working on being as prepared as we can for whatever comes our way,” Munter said.
The Montana Racial Equity Project, Bozeman for United Racial Justice and Montana State University’s Black Student Union are joining a National Day of Action for Black Lives on Friday. The rally will start at 4 p.m. on Friday and be followed by a “nonviolent demonstration.”
The rally is in response to nationwide demonstrations sparked by a video showing Derek Chauvin kneeling on George Floyd’s neck while Floyd was handcuffed in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Floyd. Former officers Thomas Lane, J. Keung and Tou Thao are also facing charges in connection to the incident.
On Thursday, Gallatin County law enforcement agencies issued a letter to the city decrying the actions officers took against Floyd and said those were not reflective of the professionalism, values or service provided here.
Crawford and Gootkin joined EJ Clark, Belgrade police chief; Bill Dove, Chief of Gallatin County Airport Authority; Kevin Gillilan, Montana State University police chief; Cpt. Mark Wilfore, of the Montana Highway Patrol; and Scott Newell, West Yellowstone police chief, in signing the letter.
The letter said the agencies are committed to serving with accessibility, fairness and transparency. The agencies have policies prohibiting racial profiling. They also have polices that require use-of-force be reviewed at multiple levels.
“Trust is earned through our actions and we are devoted to continuing our strong relationship with our community,” the agencies said.
Freddy Monares can be reached at fmonares@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2630.