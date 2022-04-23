Law enforcement officers are searching for a suspect who fled a stolen vehicle near the Castle Inn in Gallatin Canyon on Friday afternoon.
Gallatin County officials wrote in a Saturday morning media release that the suspect is an approximately 6-foot white male, last seen wearing tan pants and a tan shirt. He is described as having reddish facial hair and a slight to medium build.
The last known area of the suspect was Karst Stage Loop, county officials wrote in the Saturday update. Deputies were expected to continue searching the canyon throughout the day, though they noted the suspect might have been given a ride out of the area
Anyone who might have information that can help law enforcement identify the suspect should call 406-582-2100. The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office recommends that residents along U.S. Highway 191 keep their property and vehicles locked up.
“A member of the public has likely heard from this individual or seen him and we are asking for your assistance,” county officials wrote. “(Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks) nor the Sheriff’s Office have additional information about the suspect’s history or motives beyond finding a vehicle with keys in it which he stole.”
Around 4 p.m. on Friday, an FWP warden tried to conduct a traffic stop on a reckless vehicle that was traveling north on U.S. Highway 191, county officials wrote in a media release sent out on Friday evening.
The vehicle stopped near the Castle Inn, and its driver and sole occupant fled on foot. Later on, law enforcement found out the vehicle was stolen. FWP, the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office and Montana Highway Patrol used K9 teams in the area in an attempt to find the suspect.
Residents within the canyon were encouraged to lock their doors, windows and any outside structures. County officials urged people not to pick up any hitchhikers in the area and to call 911 about any suspicious activity.
If the suspect is still in the Canyon area, he is likely “very cold, hungry and is seeking shelter and assistance,” according to the Saturday release.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
