Law enforcement believe a suspect who fled a stolen vehicle near the Castle Inn in Gallatin Canyon on Friday afternoon is no longer in the area, officials announced on Saturday afternoon.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office, Montana Highway Patrol and Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks have spent the last 24 hours searching for the suspect around Karst Stage Loop and throughout the Big Sky region, county officials wrote at 5 p.m. on Saturday.
The sheriff’s office is still encouraging residents along U.S. Highway 191 to remain vigilant, keeping all property and vehicles locked. Deputies are urging people in the area to not pick up hitchhikers and to call 911 if they see anything suspicious.
Gallatin County officials wrote in a release on Saturday morning that the suspect is an approximately 6-foot white male, last seen wearing tan pants and a tan shirt. He is described as having reddish facial hair and a slight to medium build.
The last known area of the suspect was Karst Stage Loop, county officials wrote in the Saturday morning update. Deputies noted the suspect might have been given a ride out of the area.
Anyone who might have information that can help law enforcement identify the suspect should call 406-582-2100.
“A member of the public has likely heard from this individual or seen him and we are asking for your assistance,” county officials wrote on Saturday morning. “(Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks) nor the Sheriff’s Office have additional information about the suspect’s history or motives beyond finding a vehicle with keys in it which he stole.”
Around 4 p.m. on Friday, an FWP warden tried to conduct a traffic stop on a reckless vehicle that was traveling north on U.S. Highway 191. The vehicle stopped near the Castle Inn, and its driver and sole occupant fled on foot.
Later on, law enforcement found out the vehicle was stolen. FWP, the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office and Montana Highway Patrol used K9 teams in the area in an attempt to find the suspect, and residents within the canyon were encouraged to lock their doors, windows and any outside structures.
The presence of law enforcement will remain in the area as the investigation continues, officials wrote on Saturday evening. FWP and the sheriff’s office are working on the case jointly.
“Sheriff Dan Springer thanks the public for its vigilance, support and numerous calls providing information,” the county wrote.
