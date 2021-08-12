Reed Point man sentenced for poisoning wolf near Ennis By Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Aug 12, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A Reed Point man pleaded guilty and was sentenced Thursday to pay $1,500 for poisoning a wolf with strychnine on a ranch near Ennis.Jeffrey Scott Wood, 49, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor unlawful use of a registered pesticide. U.S. Magistrate Judge Kathleen L. DeSoto ordered him to pay a $500 fine and $1,000 in restitution to the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks.Wood laced a cow carcass or meat next to a cow carcass with strychnine oats to poison a wolf on the Sun Ranch near Ennis in October 2019, according to a Thursday news release from the U.S. Department of Justice. FWP investigated the cause of the wolf’s death and determined that it had ingested strychnine oats rolled in meat and placed next to a cow carcass on the ranch.A ranch employee’s dog is also suspected to have died from eating the poison-laced meat. “Misusing strychnine to lace a cow carcass to kill predators is a violation of federal law that results in the indiscriminate killing of all kinds of animals, large and small, wild and domestic, common and endangered,” said acting U.S. Attorney Leif M. Johnson. “Wood not only killed a wolf, but he also likely killed a pet dog and probably countless other smaller birds and mammals.”Wood initially denied that he had any involvement in the death of the wolf. He then told law enforcement that he had put the poison around the cow carcass because he saw a grizzly sow and two cubs in the area. He later admitted that he had put the poison out to kill wolves.Wood is also accused of calling a witness in the case and telling them to “play stupid” if they were questioned about the dead wolf.The case was investigated by the Environmental Protection Agency’s Criminal Investigation Division, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Office of Law Enforcement in addition to FWP law enforcement. U.S. Attorney Ryan G. Weldon prosecuted the case. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. Tags Bozeman Montana U.s. Attorney's Office Wolf Poison Ennis Department Of Justice Jeffrey Scott Wood Cow Carcass Zoology Law Meat Mammal Kathleen L. Desoto Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer 