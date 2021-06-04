Brandon Hirsch, 31, is accused of sexual intercourse without consent and strangulation, both felonies. The first allegation is punishable up to a $50,000 fine and up to 20 years or life in prison and the second carries the same fine and up to 5 years in prison.
The new charges stem from the ongoing investigation into the alleged kidnapping.
Prosecutors asked Judge Arthur Behar to set bail at $50,000 and to continue conditions previously set by the court, which include having no contact with the woman.
But Behar set Hirsch’s bail at $100,000. Behar presides in a court in Ennis but was filling in in Gallatin County Justice Court on Friday.
“I’m also going to make a note that if there’s a confirmed violation of any space of the (victim), that my recommendation will be a one million dollar bond,” Behar said at Friday morning’s hearing. “This isn’t my first rodeo. I know where strangulation allegedly goes afterwards, and I’m not going to have it on my watch.”
Hirsch is accused of stalking the woman involved in all three incidents and sending her photos of herself while she was at work, according to court documents.
Court documents say that Hirsch and the woman got into an argument on May 16 that lasted until the early morning of May 17, when law enforcement say he grabbed her by the neck and threw her repeatedly against a wall or walls and assaulted her, causing bleeding, bruising and a broken tooth, which had to be fixed by a dentist.
Hirsch was seen on May 28 for a felony kidnapping accusation. His bail in that case was set at $50,000. Prosecutors said during Friday morning’s hearing that he had paid that bail the day before being arrested on the two additional felony allegations.
Because all charges are felonies, Hirsch’s next court appearances will be in Gallatin County District Court.
