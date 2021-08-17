Police still investigating Bozeman Pond shooting By Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Aug 17, 2021 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email An image captured by a Bozeman Police Department patrol vehicle around 10:19 p.m. July 4 on Huffine Lane near Bozeman Pond. Law enforcement are seeking any information about the vehicle and the driver. David Ferguson Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Bozeman Police Department is continuing to receive and investigate tips related to the Fourth of July shooting at Bozeman Pond and has sent new evidence to be examined by the state crime lab in Missoula.No arrests have been made, but the case is far from cold, said Detective Capt. Cory Klumb with the Bozeman Police Department.“We have followed up on all the tips that we got early on, and we continue to get them and then we follow up on them as they come in,” Klumb said. “We’re very anxious to identify somebody, if we can.” Two adults were shot on the Fourth of July shortly after 10 p.m. while on the Bozeman Pond walking trail in the 600 block of South Fowler Avenue. Both were transported to Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital for treatment. Neither have any life-altering injuries, Klumb said, though no further information on their condition was made available.The police department called the shooting an attempted deliberate homicide and made investigating the incident its top priority.The suspect is described as being about 5 feet, 9 inches to 6 feet tall with a slender build and, at the time, wearing a dark gray hooded sweatshirt with a black mask covering their nose and mouth. On July 9, the police department released two pictures of a red car that was leaving the scene on the Fourth of July. The car was traveling east on Huffine Lane at 10:19 p.m. and, while the photo was taken by a high-definition patrol vehicle dash camera, the light conditions made it blurry and difficult to discern specific details.Some have suggested that the small group of people living in tents and vehicles in or near Bozeman Pond Park had something to do with the shooting, but Klumb said there has been no evidence of any sort to indicate involvement from any of the people living in the park. Officers regularly check in on the camp of people living near the pond, according to the daily calls for service released by the Bozeman Police Department.Because the investigation into the shooting is still active, some information that the police department does have — what firearm was used, for example — is not being made publicly available.While the actual event happened more than two months ago, tips and information from the public is still being reported to the department, Klumb said."It doesn't matter how small the piece of information is, or if you overheard somebody talking in the third person, we would love that information," he said. "We will follow up on every lead that comes in"Tips and information about the incident can be shared with Detective Quinn Ellingson at 582-2956 or by emailing qellingson@bozeman.net or crimetips@bozeman.net. Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. 