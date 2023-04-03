BPD-involved shooting
The Bozeman Police Department and the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Department investigate the scene of a BPD officer-involved shooting on Greenmore Court on Monday, April 3, 2023.

 Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America

Police shot and killed a man in south Bozeman on Monday afternoon after the man, who was sitting in a car, allegedly produced a firearm.

Five officers were involved in the shooting, according to a release from the city of Bozeman.

Bozeman Police Chief Jim Veltkamp said that the man called police and said that there “people were on their way to kill him.” He was calling from a house on Bungalow Lane in south Bozeman, in a residential neighborhood between Kagy Boulevard and Goldenstein Lane.


Alex Miller can be reached at 406-582-2468 or at amiller@dailychronicle.com

