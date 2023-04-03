Police shot and killed a man in south Bozeman on Monday afternoon after the man, who was sitting in a car, allegedly produced a firearm.
Five officers were involved in the shooting, according to a release from the city of Bozeman.
Bozeman Police Chief Jim Veltkamp said that the man called police and said that there “people were on their way to kill him.” He was calling from a house on Bungalow Lane in south Bozeman, in a residential neighborhood between Kagy Boulevard and Goldenstein Lane.
The man had a shotgun. According to the release, police responded at 1:12 p.m.
While police were on their way, Veltkamp said, the man left the house and drove around the corner to Greenmore Court.
Officers approached the vehicle and were able to talk to the man for a short period of time, Veltkamp said.
At some point during the conversation the man produced a firearm, and the shooting ensued. Veltkamp said it appeared that all five officers fired rounds.
The man died.
None of the officers were injured, according to the release. Police approached the vehicle behind a shield as soon as they could after the shooting, Veltkamp said.
The Montana Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the shooting, Veltkamp said. All of the officers involved in the shooting have been put on administrative leave.
The officers were wearing body cameras and video was also recorded from patrol cars. The footage will be used in the investigation, Veltkamp said.
“They’ll conduct a very comprehensive investigation to determine what has happened,” Veltkamp said.
The identity of the man was not immediately released. Veltkamp said that his identity would likely be released as the investigation moves along.
