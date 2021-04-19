Support Local Journalism


Police are searching for a suspect who shot a man in Bozeman shortly after midnight Monday morning.

The incident happened on the 1200 block of West Babcock Street, according to a release from the Bozeman Police Department, the man went outside to smoke when a dark-colored sedan pulled up next to him and someone in the vehicle shot him. The man was transported to Bozeman Health and treated for non-life threatening injuries, according to the release.

No arrests have been made and no information about any suspects has been made available to the public.

Police do not believe the shooting was a random act and do not believe there is a threat to the public at this time.

This story will be updated when additional information becomes available.

