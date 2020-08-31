Montana State University police are searching for a man suspected of restraining five women over the weekend after offering to give them a ride to a party.
Kevin Gillilan, university police chief, said officials are still following up on leads and working to verify the description of the suspect’s truck.
“We hope to identify a suspect and be able to release that information, but we’re still working through that process,” Gillilan said.
He said the suspect is described as a man in his early 20s.
An alert sent out Sunday morning by the university said the man wearing a black or blue mesh baseball cap. He was driving a champagne-colored Dodge truck with Montana license plates. The truck may have a silhouette of mountains across the tailgate.
Gillilan said the man approached five women and offered to give them a ride to a party outside of city limits. The women then got into the man’s truck.
The man then refused to let the women out and drove north on 19th Avenue, the alert said.
Gillilan said the man was prompted several times to stop the truck before eventually complying and unlocking the door. He said the women escaped the truck and got into a friend’s car that was either trailing or tracking them.
“They were able to get in the car and move to a position of safety,” Gillilan said.
Anyone with information related to this incident can call university police at 406-994-2121.
Freddy Monares can be reached at fmonares@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2630.