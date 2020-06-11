The Bozeman Police Department is searching for a man suspected of physically and sexually assaulting a woman on the 600 block of West Lamme Street early Tuesday, according to a news release.
The suspect is described as a white man, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 25 to 35 years old, with short hair and a red beard. At the time of the assault, the man was wearing a blue hoodie and tan pants. The man's name may be "Joe" or "Joey."
The department hasn't received any similar reports recently, the release stated, and the assault is believed to be an isolated incident.
Those with any information on the suspect can stay anonymous and may be eligible for a reward, according to the release. Information can be sent to policetips@bozeman.net.
Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.