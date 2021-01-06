The Bozeman Police Department reports for Tuesday included the following:
• A caller reported a woman trying to break into a car. The woman told officers she was delivering newspapers.
• An officer spoke to a class about the 4th and 5th Amendments.
• Someone lost keys on a yin yang lanyard. The person said they could have been lost in Bozeman or Butte.
• A caller had video of someone peeing in public. An officer retrieved the video and tried to find the suspect.
• A student had a stun gun.
• A man wearing khakis yelled at a caller for wearing a mask on Main Street. The caller was “shaken up.”
• Officers responded to 153 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Tuesday included the following:
• A woman didn’t want to press charges on a theft she reported last month.
• Snowmobilers reported a white Jeep driving on a trail. Deputies couldn’t find the car.
• Deputies responded to 127 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 151 inmates Wednesday
