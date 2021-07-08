Bozeman Police Department detectives have made investigating the recent Bozeman Pond shooting top priority, though the department has not yet made any arrests related to the event.
“Our goal is to solve this case,” said Police Capt. Andy Knight. “We understand that the public is concerned about this case and we will try to release information as we can.”
The Fourth of July shooting, which happened shortly after 10 p.m., sent two adults to Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital with gunshot wounds. The two received emergency treatment and are expected to survive, though no update was available on their condition.
The motive for the shooting is still unknown. Law enforcement did not say if the shooting is random or targeted, though no other people were injured.
“We won’t know the answer to that question until the investigation is complete, and that’s the reason we try to do such a thorough investigation,” Knight said. “For now, we have to just keep after being diligent in the early stages of this investigation to see what determination we can make.”
Police do not know what kind of firearm the shooter used. Law enforcement did not say if the two who were shot knew each other or the shooter. The department described the shooting as an attempted deliberate homicide and described the shooter as slender, approximately 5’9 to 6’ tall, wearing a dark gray hooded sweatshirt and a black mask covering their nose and mouth, according to a press release Monday. The gender of the suspect is not known.
People have been calling in tips and sharing information about the shooting, which helps the detectives working on the case piece together the puzzle surrounding the event, Knight said.
“We just encourage anyone that has any information, however minor they think it might be, to give our detectives a call and then let them know,” Knight said. “We rely on the public to, in many cases and certainly in this case as well, to help us solve cases.”
Information can be shared with the Bozeman Police Department detectives working on the case by calling Detective Quinn Ellingson at 582-2956 and can also be emailed to qellingson@bozeman.net or to crimetips@bozeman.net.
This is the second shooting in recent months in Bozeman where no suspects have been publicly identified or arrested.
On April 19 shortly after midnight, someone in a dark-colored sedan shot a man in the 1200 block of West Babcock Street near Bozeman High School. The man’s gunshot wound was described as non-life threatening and he was transported to Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital for treatment. Police do not believe the April shooting was random.
Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.