Bozeman police are looking for a suspect after arresting three others Monday in a car theft and chase through Bozeman ended near Professional Drive.
Three people were arrested in connection to the chase, said Bozeman police Sgt. Travis Munter. One passenger was taken into custody when the car stopped. Another was arrested shortly after. Police found the driver of the car after a few hours searching for him through neighborhoods along 19th Avenue.
After interviewing the suspects, Munter said, it appears there was a fourth person in the car who got away from police. He said police are looking for that person.
“Now, as we’re doing more interviews, it sounds like we may have one person unaccounted for,” Munter said.
The incident began when Billings Police Department sent a notification to Bozeman police that a stolen car was near Bozeman, Munter said.
A Gallatin County deputy spotted the stolen car near the Gallatin Valley Mall and tried stopping it. The driver led police on a chase through the west side of Bozeman and eventually stopped near Professional Drive.
Police arrested two people who were in the car. Munter said the driver ran behind businesses and evaded police.
For a few hours police from the Bozeman Police Department, the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office, Montana State University Police Department, and Montana Highway Patrol looked for the driver.
Police searched the area from 19th Avenue east to just before 11th Avenue and blocked streets off from Koch Street north to Babcock Street.
Two officers led a police dog searching apartments, homes and businesses in the area. Officers at the edge of the perimeter diverted traffic away form the area and waited alongside their patrol cars with flashing lights.
About an hour into the search, police abruptly left the area, sirens howling, and moved west across 19th Avenue, blocking off 20th Avenue from Koch Street north to Babcock Street. Again police searched the area with dogs, going door to door in the neighborhood and pointed their guns inside dumpsters behind Albertson’s after carefully opening the lids.
Around 2 p.m., Munter said, police found the suspect hiding in a storage area behind apartments on 20th Avenue and Koch Street.
Munter said it was reported that the suspect had a gun, but police did not found any on the man when he was arrested.
Munter said the man was arrested on warrants stemming from Yellowstone County. He said the man could also face charges for running from police officers and for the stolen car.
