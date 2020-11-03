Bozeman police are asking for help finding a suspect who is accused of breaking into a home and is believed to be armed with a gun.
The man is described as a white man with acne who was wearing a red t-shirt and a green “beanie” hat, according to a Bozeman Police Department news release on Tuesday. The man is believed to be approximately 20 to 30 years old.
On Tuesday around 1 p.m., officers responded to a report of a burglary in progress in the area of East Curtiss and McAdow Avenue.
The person who reported the incident found the man in their house and it appeared he was stealing items from the home, police said. He was believed to be armed with a firearm.
The suspect then fled.
Bozeman officers and Gallatin County deputies setup a perimeter but could not find the suspect.
The incident is under investigation, and police reminded residents to be vigilant, report suspicious activity and lock doors and windows to cars and homes.
Anyone with information on the incident can contact police at 406-582-2951 or email jswanson@bozeman.net.
Freddy Monares can be reached at fmonares@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2630.