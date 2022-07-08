Escobar-Andara was fatally stabbed Thursday morning at a residence on the 4200 block of Brenden Street in Bozeman. Officers arrived just after 12:50 a.m.
He was pronounced dead after first responders attempted life-saving measures, according to the Bozeman Police Department.
Francisco Padilla-Canales, 41, was arrested and charged with deliberate homicide, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated burglary, tampering with a witness and tampering with physical evidence, all felonies, in connection with Escobar-Andara’s death.
He is accused of fatally stabbing Escobar-Andara. Additionally, court docs allege that Padilla-Canales planted a knife next to Escobar-Andara’s body and told a woman who was at the home to lie to police and say Escobar-Andara stabbed himself.
Bozeman Police Capt. Dana McNeil said Escobar-Andara was from the Bozeman area.
Escobar-Andara was using fake identification, including a fake social security card, and was possibly undocumented, County Attorney Marty Lambert said during a court hearing Thursday.
McNeil declined to elaborate on where Escobar-Andara was from.
Padilla-Canales told police in an interview that he was in the country illegally, Lambert said Thursday.
He is being held at the Gallatin County Detention Center on $1 million bail. His initial appearance in Gallatin County District Court is scheduled for the end of the month.
The homicide is still under investigation, McNeil said.
This story has been updated to correct Escobar-Andara’s age.Juliana Sukut can be reached at 582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com
Support Local Journalism
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.